2009

The Three Investigators and the Secret of Terror Castle

  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 18th, 2009

Studio

Saltire Entertainment

A new case for the cult detectives! Not by coincidence, a mysterious videotape falls into the hands of Jupiter Jones (CHANCELLOR MILLER), Pete Crenshaw (NICK PRICE) and Bob Andrews (CAMERON MONAGHAN) during Jupiter's birthday party in Rocky Beach. On it is a recording of Jupiter's long dead parents. In their message they want to communicate to their son the key to an especially tricky riddle.

Cast

Cameron MonaghanBob Andrews
James FaulknerVictor Hugenay
Jonathan PienaarSheriff Hanson
Axel MilbergJulius Jones
Julia BremermannMrs. Jones
Anette KempCaroline

