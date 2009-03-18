The Three Investigators and the Secret of Terror Castle

A new case for the cult detectives! Not by coincidence, a mysterious videotape falls into the hands of Jupiter Jones (CHANCELLOR MILLER), Pete Crenshaw (NICK PRICE) and Bob Andrews (CAMERON MONAGHAN) during Jupiter's birthday party in Rocky Beach. On it is a recording of Jupiter's long dead parents. In their message they want to communicate to their son the key to an especially tricky riddle.
|Cameron Monaghan
|Bob Andrews
|James Faulkner
|Victor Hugenay
|Jonathan Pienaar
|Sheriff Hanson
|Axel Milberg
|Julius Jones
|Julia Bremermann
|Mrs. Jones
|Anette Kemp
|Caroline
