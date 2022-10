Not Available

Liza (Maro Kontou), a famous movie actress, is obliged to marry the man her three uncles choose for her (all played by Nikos Stavridis) so that she can inherit a huge fortune. The young woman promises a film extra (Giorgos Pantzas) her hand in marriage if he manages to convince her uncles that he’s the one they should choose for her. The extra gives his best performance and convinces each of the uncles in turn of his worth as a groom.