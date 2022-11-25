Not Available

“The Three Lives of David Wong” is a ground-breaking feature documentary following the harrowing journey of an undocumented, Chinese-American man facing a life sentence for a crime he did not commit. David finds hope in a rag-tag Asian-American activist group who eventually became the friends and family he longed for. Told through a bold mixture of shadow puppetry, handmade marionettes, computer animation and live action verité, we follow David through his early years in China, through his conviction, life in prison, trial and eventual exoneration and deportation. The film, which unfolds over 30 years, is an inspiring story of triumph and perserverance against the most impossible odds.