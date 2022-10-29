Not Available

The Three Musketeers of the West

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Action packed later period Spaghetti Western film with a cast of cult and mainstream actors. George Eastman [Django shoots first] , Karin Schubert [Black Emanuelle], Giancarlo Prete [Street Law], Eduardo Fajardo ,[Ricco the mean machine] and others, round out the cast of this western version take off of the 3 Musketeers with a twist. With the tag line “ All for one....punches for all”.. you get action packed fight scenes,[Chen Lee] lends his martial arts to this fast paced story, who really has the stolen gold and where is it?.Loyalty to the musketeer code? Don't count on it!!

Cast

George EastmanMacAthos
Eduardo FajardoHoratio Maurice DeLuc
Karin SchubertDr. Alice Ferguson
Leo AnchórizAramirez
Cris HuertaPortland
Carlo Rustichelli

