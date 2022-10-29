The Three Musketeers of the West

Not Available

Action packed later period Spaghetti Western film with a cast of cult and mainstream actors. George Eastman [Django shoots first] , Karin Schubert [Black Emanuelle], Giancarlo Prete [Street Law], Eduardo Fajardo ,[Ricco the mean machine] and others, round out the cast of this western version take off of the 3 Musketeers with a twist. With the tag line “ All for one....punches for all”.. you get action packed fight scenes,[Chen Lee] lends his martial arts to this fast paced story, who really has the stolen gold and where is it?.Loyalty to the musketeer code? Don't count on it!!