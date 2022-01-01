The Three Musketeers - The Musical

Not Available

The three musketeers are a theater performance / musical in two acts written by Alexander Mørk-Eidem, based on Alexandre Duma's novel The Three Musketeers. The performance was premiere at the Stockholm City Theater on February 27, 2009 and was played until December 2009. It then had a two-year break due to a rights dispute. Some of the music had to be replaced, including music by Prince, Madonna and Michael Jackson. The three musketeers had a new premiere in March 2012 and were played until September 2012. Sveriges Television (SVT) recorded the musical in autumn 2012 and showed on December 30, 2012.