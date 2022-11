Not Available

Ready to quit their life of crime, the three "most-wanted" outlaws in the West---Butch Cassidy, Sundance Kid and Bill Carver ---perform their final job by robbing and stealing a train and fleeing across the border. In a South American town they begin their life of respectability by purchasing a ranch and depositing their stolen fortune in the local bank, and throwing a big fiesta to entertain the locals, including Colonel Aguilar and his beautiful daughter Rita.