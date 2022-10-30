The Three Stooges Collection 1934-1936

Not Available

When the Three Stooges first signed with Columbia Pictures their deal was for one short 1934's Woman Haters done entirely in rhyme. It wasn't a huge success but the stooges hit their stride with their second short punch drunks and began to settle into their defining roles with Moe as the leader, Larry as the middleman and Curley as their foil. Witness the rise of these comedy icons in this collection containing the first 19 shorts remastered in high quality picture and sound. You'll get to experience the eye pokes hollow head knocks face slaps and knuckle cracks like never before, so go ahead n'yuk yourself out!