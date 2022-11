Not Available

This virtual "festival" of comedy celebrates the legendary Three Stooges with a collection of classic shorts including "Disorder in the Court" (1936), in which the Stooges are asked to testify at a friend's murder trial. Other highlights: "Heavenly Daze" (1948), in which Shemp's ascent to heaven is held up until he "reforms" Moe and Larry; and "Malace in the Palace" (1949), in which the boys hit the desert to recover a priceless diamond.