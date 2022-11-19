Not Available

The Three Stooges - Simply Hilarious

  • Comedy

Four of the immortal Stooges (Larry Fine, Moe Howard, Shemp Howard, and Curly Howard) star in four side-splitting 15-minute sketches that highlight their signature brand of humor, and will leave you in stitches. In "Disorder in the Court", they raise havoc when they come to testify at a murder trial, while Shemp is a "Brideless Groom" who stands to inherit half a million dollars--but only if he marries within forty-eight hours. "Malice in the Palace" follows their comic misadventures as they search for a diamond, and they are comically inept tailors who inadvertently aid a robber on the run from the law in "Sing a Song of Six Pants."

