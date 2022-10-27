1963

The Thrill of It All

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

July 16th, 1963

Studio

Universal International Pictures

The story of the film centres around urban housewife Beverly Boyer (Doris Day) and her husband, a successful gynaecologist and devoted family man, Gerald (James Garner). Beverly is offered the opportunity to star for a television commercial advertising soap. After a shaky start, she gets a contract for $80,000 per year to appear on the weekly TV commercials.

Cast

Doris DayBeverly Boyer
James GarnerDr. Gerald Boyer
Arlene FrancisMrs. Fraleigh
Edward AndrewsGardiner Fraleigh
Reginald OwenOld Tom Fraleigh
Zasu PittsOlivia

