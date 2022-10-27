The Thrill of It All

The story of the film centres around urban housewife Beverly Boyer (Doris Day) and her husband, a successful gynaecologist and devoted family man, Gerald (James Garner). Beverly is offered the opportunity to star for a television commercial advertising soap. After a shaky start, she gets a contract for $80,000 per year to appear on the weekly TV commercials.
|Doris Day
|Beverly Boyer
|James Garner
|Dr. Gerald Boyer
|Arlene Francis
|Mrs. Fraleigh
|Edward Andrews
|Gardiner Fraleigh
|Reginald Owen
|Old Tom Fraleigh
|Zasu Pitts
|Olivia
