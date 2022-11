Not Available

The film tells the story of the eccentric crab goblin Yan Ruyu, who was forced to marry an ugly old bull demon king as a concubine and, yearning for freedom and looking for true love, fled to the human world using the legendary "thunder" method to meet a cold demon hunter Yun Zhongjin. As a child, Yun Zhongjin was killed by an evil demon and his whole family was wiped out. When he meets Yan Ruyu, the two grow up together and share their hardships.