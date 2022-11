Not Available

Cee Cee Reicker is a woman whose love must be earned, not bought. However, even when her husband Keith wins a prize of 23 million dollars, Cee Cee isn't sure if she can repair her unstable marriage. Without agreeing, she accepts to fly with Keith and her son to get the prize. The flight has a fatal ending, and the plane is forced to land somewhere on a snowy mountain. She discovers that their plane crash isn't really accidental.