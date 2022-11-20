Not Available

The Tiger Dancer

    Every year, Ghunuram takes time off from his job to prepare for and appear in a folk dance in his village. His special part of the performance is called the Tiger Dance. This year is special, too; he hopes to become engaged to the daughter of his fellow performer. But a circus with a newly captured leopard has come into town. What's worse, the woman Ghunuram had hoped to woo has gone gaga over a circus performer. Not to be outdone, he prepares for a last, tragic, performance in which the tiger meets the leopard. Winner of the National Film Award for Best Picture.

