2000

The Tigger Movie

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 10th, 2000

Studio

Disney Television Animation

As it happens, everybody - Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Roo, Rabbit, Owl - is busy preparing a suitable winter home for Eeyore. When everything they do seems to get undone by Tigger's exuberant bouncing, Rabbit suggest Tigger go outside and find other tiggers to bounce with - a notion Tigger finds ridiculous because, after all, he's "the onliest one" Or is he?

Cast

Jim CummingsTigger / Winnie the Pooh (voice)
Nikita HopkinsRoo (voice)
Ken SansomRabbit (voice)
John FiedlerPiglet (voice)
Peter CullenEeyore (voice)
Andre StojkaOwl (voice)

