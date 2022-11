Not Available

Hui Ying-hung, legendary director Chang Cheh's discovery, and the protege of equally legendary director Liu Chia-liang co-stars with Liu's nephew, Liu Chia-yung in this fast-paced, action packed comedy of kung-fu characters. Liu Chia-yung is saved from drug smugglers by Hui Ying-hung, whose godfather is a drunken master and whose leprous godmother is mistress of the fairly off-putting Leprosy Boxing style.