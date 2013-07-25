2013

The Time Being

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    July 25th, 2013

    Studio

    Not Available

    An artist meets a mysterious and wealthy benefactor and their relationship is not what it appears to be. In this suspenseful drama from first-time writer-director Nenad Cicin-Sain, a struggling young artist (Wes Bentley) accepts a series of bizarre commissions from an eccentric, dying millionaire (Frank Langella) who may be trying to either help further his career or destroy his life.

    Cast

    		Wes BentleyDaniel
    		Sarah PaulsonSarah
    		Frank LangellaWarner Dax
    		Ahna O'ReillyOlivia
    		Corey StollEric
    		Jeremy Allen WhiteGus

    View Full Cast >

    Images