The Time Being

An artist meets a mysterious and wealthy benefactor and their relationship is not what it appears to be. In this suspenseful drama from first-time writer-director Nenad Cicin-Sain, a struggling young artist (Wes Bentley) accepts a series of bizarre commissions from an eccentric, dying millionaire (Frank Langella) who may be trying to either help further his career or destroy his life.
|Wes Bentley
|Daniel
|Sarah Paulson
|Sarah
|Frank Langella
|Warner Dax
|Ahna O'Reilly
|Olivia
|Corey Stoll
|Eric
|Jeremy Allen White
|Gus
View Full Cast >