The Time Is... Now

Not Available

The makers of this film have spent the past 3 years and traveled to 14 countries interviewing Politicians, Clinical Psychologists from the United Nations, Spiritual Missionaries and have spoken to ordinary people who have faced extreme adversity. And the questions is posed... Where do we obtain our strength and inner power in a time of crisis? Personal stories of ordinary people from Kenya (Post Election Violence), USA (9/11 Attacks), Israel / Palestine (Political Conflict) and UK (Political Assassination) have been projected in this film in an animated form. The final message that goes in the film is: 'No matter how critical the situation of the world may be, but still there is HOPE for Peace...