How many times has this happened to you? Your mother goes out of town for a few weeks and you agree to take in her mail. You ride your bike over to her house and on the way you stop at a yardsale where an old man sells you a strange-looking gold box for seventeen dollars. Of course! It's happened to all of us how many times? It seems like every other movie begins the same way. But wait! Just as the movie seems to be mired in the mundane, it goes totally nuts!