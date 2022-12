Not Available

Two friends, Fabijan and Dakar, go fishing on a calm river close to Zagreb. In his youth, Fabijan was a Partisan, and Dakar a member of the Foreign Legion. Suddenly, while fishing, they are attacked by unknown assassins. While fighting for their lives, they wonder if this is revenge for unsettled accounts from their past. Fabijan and Dakar set off on a quest for the assassins and motives for their attack...