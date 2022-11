Not Available

Milton, a disappointed romantic, has sworn off women. He gives a lift to a female hitchhiker, whom he happily discovers is also a hurt soul and has sworn off men. Their trip together runs into interference from an aggressive driver who later reappears after the two have set up camp. He starts putting the moves on the woman, but when Milton's ex-girlfriend shows up, she gets into a fight with the interloper and gives Milton and his new pal the chance to slip away.