The Tinkling of Anklets

Thakur Ranjit Singh buys the enslaved Kajal's freedom and gives her the status of a daughter-in-law... much to the disgust of his uncle, Jasbir. When the sleazy Shakal turns up and arranges a secret meeting with Kajal, Ranjit believes that he has caught his beloved being unfaithful. He exacts a fearful retribution. Obligingly, Jasbir destroys the evidence. Ranjit finds himself being plagued by the restless spirit of Kajal as well as a suspicious policeman. Seeking respite in Bombay, he is stunned to see Kajal's doppelganger, a nurse called Kiran. Unnerved, he brings Kiran home with him and finds himself falling in love again. The mystery deepens when Kajal's vengeful spirit murders the usurper, sending Ranjit over the edge and into an asylum.