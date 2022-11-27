Not Available

THE TITANTIC DOCUMENTARY She was the pride of the White Star Line. Nicknamed "The Wonder Ship" and "The Millionaire's Special," theTitanic steamed out of Southhampton, England with a gala send-off that made headline news. Bound for new York, the hulking ship cillides with an iceberg ripping a gash over 300 feet into the hull of the ship. Shocking the world, "The Unsinkable" descends to its legendary resting place at the bottom of the Atlantic. As the massive ship slowly slips into the mercy of the icy waters, Captain Edward J. Smith orders the lifeboats readied. With room for only half the passengers, they were quickly filled with women and children. Take a look back in time at this historic event, the event that still remains a great mystery the actual causes related to the sinking of the Titanic.