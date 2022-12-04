The Tomorrow Show with Tom Snyder: Punk & New Wave

Not Available

This 2-DVD set captures explosive live performances and revealing interviews on DVD for the first time ever from the forefathers of the punk and new wave movements, such as The Ramones, Elvis Costello, Iggy Pop, John Lydon (of The Sex Pistols and PiL), Joan Jett, The Jam, Patti Smith, The Plasmatics, and much more! Highlights Include The Ramones' fiery performance of "I Wanna Be Sedated" and "The KKK Took My Baby Away". An unforgettable verbal spat between John Lydon and Tom Snyder. Elvis Costello's frenzied performance of "Watch Your Step". Iggy Pop's offering of "TV Eye". Roundtable discussion between Joan Jett, Paul Weller (The Jam), Bill Graham, and others regarding the current state of punk rock and much much more!