When a family is bankrupted by a counterfeiter named Gold Fist, the daughter (played by Connie Chan) vows to get revenge. As she tracks down the villains, she comes across a drifter who is escorting a young man to his father, who is being kept in captivity by a gang of thieves. When it is discovered that the captive father and Gold Fist are the same person, loyalty and friendship are put to the test.