1945

The Topeka Terror

  • Western
  • Action
  • Adventure

Release Date

January 25th, 1945

Studio

Republic Pictures

The Topeka Terror is a western film of 1945 directed by Howard Bretherton. The land-rush opening of the Cherokee Strip brings in its wake a scattering of outlaws and claim jumpers. Among these is a crooked promoter. Trent Parker (Frank Jacquet), and his henchmen who plan a huge swindle by compiling falsified reports, putting the claims of honest settlers into the names of various henchmen. Clay Stevens (Allan Lane), a government agent posing as a drifting cowhand, advises the settlers to organize their resistance. Ben Jode (Roy Barcroft), the gang leader, runs for sheriff so he can gain full control of the town.

Cast

Allan LaneChad Stevens
Linda StirlingJune Hardy
Earle HodginsDon Quixote 'Ipso-Facto' Martindale
Twinkle WattsMidge Hardy
Roy BarcroftBen Jode
Bud GearyHenchman Clyde Flint

