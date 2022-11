Not Available

A newly discovered film showing Tamara Karsavina dancing Mikhail Fokine’s ‘La Danse du Flambeau’ (‘The Torch Dance’). This performance was filmed in 1909. Tamara Karsavina’s shoes are not reinforced at the tip like today’s pointe shoes; she may have had cotton or wool stuffed into the toes of her shoes. (https://nycdancestuff.wordpress.com/2013/08/01/tamara-karsavina-michel-fokines-la-danse-du-flambeau-1909/)