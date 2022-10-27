1969

The Torture Chamber of Dr. Sadism

  • Horror
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 20th, 1969

Studio

Constantin Film

In the Olden Tymes, Count Regula is drawn and quartered for killing twelve virgins in his dungeon torture chamber. Thirty-five years later, he comes back to seek revenge on the daughter of his intended thirteenth victim and the son of his prosecutor in order to attain immortal life.

Cast

Karin DorBaroness Lilian von Brabant
Christopher LeeCount Frederic Regula / Graf von Andomai
Carl LangeAnathol
Christiane RückerBabette
Vladimir MedarPater Fabian
Dieter EpplerCoachman

