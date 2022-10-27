The Torture Chamber of Dr. Sadism

In the Olden Tymes, Count Regula is drawn and quartered for killing twelve virgins in his dungeon torture chamber. Thirty-five years later, he comes back to seek revenge on the daughter of his intended thirteenth victim and the son of his prosecutor in order to attain immortal life.
|Karin Dor
|Baroness Lilian von Brabant
|Christopher Lee
|Count Frederic Regula / Graf von Andomai
|Carl Lange
|Anathol
|Christiane Rücker
|Babette
|Vladimir Medar
|Pater Fabian
|Dieter Eppler
|Coachman
View Full Cast >