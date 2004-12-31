2004

The Torturer

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Release Date

December 31st, 2004

Studio

Dania Film

The gorgeous young actress Ginette auditions for the lead role in the first long feature film of the controversial artist Alex Sherba and she's almost immediately submitted to a long series of harassing questions and indecent proposals. Alex quickly turns out to be a mentally unstable and potentially dangerous man, and when she finds an earring belonging to a missing friend of hers, Ginette even suspects that he might be a killer and starts her very own private investigation. Meanwhile, the torturing of other poor girls cheerfully continues in the dungeon of Alex' parental house.

Cast

Elena BourykaGinette
Carla CassolaCarla Sherba
Emilio De MarchiMoscale
Simone CorrenteAlex

