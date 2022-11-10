The Toss of a Coin

Not Available

A lost film. Dan Gardner, a young man, is down and out. Arrested as a tramp, he is thrown into jail. He is released with but a single coin in his pocket. Arriving at a bridge, he gazes into the water and his thoughts turn to suicide. He reaches in his pocket, extracts the coin and flips it up. Heads he dies and tails he lives. Farmer Barton, drives onto the scene keen to hire a man to assist him in his farm work. Dan is more than anxious to secure employment and accompanies the kind-hearted farmer home. Alice Barton is the farmer's daughter, and while working on the farm Dan begins to fall in love.