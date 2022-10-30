Not Available

The Tough Guys is the story about 11-year old Modulf who thinks he is a super hero. Every day he is bullied by the toughest guys at school. And that's fine. Because if Modulf is the one being bullied - the other children won't be. One day a new girl moves in next door, Lise. Lise does not agree with Modulf's theories. She cares, and creates havoc in the ranks - and suddenly she is the one in the middle of the storm who must be saved. Modulf is forced to face his own situation - and do something about it.