The Tour Guide

The film is a portray of Nirit Ben Joseph, an Israeli living in Berlin for 26 year. Moving to Berlin at the age of 25 for the love of a German partner, Nirit has since become an in-separate part of the city and is described by many as a Berliner from Israel. Working as an historical tour guide of the city, Nirits most common audience are Israelis visiting Berlin to explore the dark past of Jewish German history. Nirit does not feel a need to belong to a greater collective, but at the same time has a complicated perspective about her religion, nationality and tradition. The film delves into these questions of in todays multicultural world.