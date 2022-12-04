Not Available

In June 2017, residents of the Silchester Estate woke to discover Grenfell Tower engulfed in flames, witnessing a terrifying national tragedy unfolding on their doorstep. The tower bore a striking resemblance to their own. The victims were people they knew, people from all walks of life who, like them, made a home for themselves high up above the clamor of the city. Faced with an uncertain future, the residents of the tower next door are fighting to rebuild their community, and their place within it.