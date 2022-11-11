The Town Scandal

Not Available

Broadway chorus girl Jean Crosby visits her sister in Murphysburg and finds that not only has her brother-in-law, Lysander Sprowl, squandered all the money she has sent, but the leading male citizens--all members of the Purity League--who were so friendly to her in New York will not now give her a second glance. With the help of newspaperman Toby Caswell, however, she anonymously publishes her life story in the town newspaper, thus frightening the men into offering Jean "hush money."