When Francois, a journalist, tours a big store for an article, he is chosen by the son of the newspaper's owner, Rambal-Cochet, as his new toy. Needing money and unwilling to quit his job, Francois agrees to this ridiculous assignment. Gradually befriending the spoiled boy, he induces him to play at making a newspaper, unveiling publicly the tyrannical way of life of the father. The powerful emotional climax we experience with the child astonishes both men.
|Fabrice Greco
|Eric Rambal-Cochet
|Michel Bouquet
|Pierre Rambal-Cochet
|Jacques François
|Blénac
|Daniel Ceccaldi
|Le père de famille
|Charles Gérard
|Le photographe
|Michel Aumont
|Le directeur du magasin
