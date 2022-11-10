1976

The Toy

  • Comedy

Release Date

December 11th, 1976

Studio

Renn Productions

When Francois, a journalist, tours a big store for an article, he is chosen by the son of the newspaper's owner, Rambal-Cochet, as his new toy. Needing money and unwilling to quit his job, Francois agrees to this ridiculous assignment. Gradually befriending the spoiled boy, he induces him to play at making a newspaper, unveiling publicly the tyrannical way of life of the father. The powerful emotional climax we experience with the child astonishes both men.

Cast

Fabrice GrecoEric Rambal-Cochet
Michel BouquetPierre Rambal-Cochet
Jacques FrançoisBlénac
Daniel CeccaldiLe père de famille
Charles GérardLe photographe
Michel AumontLe directeur du magasin

