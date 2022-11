Not Available

While their owners sleep, the toys in the castle -- played by members of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet -- come alive, acting out 12 tales showing young viewers that when good friends cooperate, there's always a happy ending. A handsome soldier, a lovely ballerina, a macho strong man and a playful rag doll use a combination of dance, narration, music and mime to bring favorite nursery rhymes and storybook characters to life.