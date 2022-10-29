Not Available

The Toy Soldiers

  • Drama

On one evening in a decade of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll, the innocence of youth and family unravels. Five parallel coming-of-age stories dramatize the stages of grief. A youthful mother in a custody battle over her children, finds tranquility with the bottle. The abuse of her ex-husband still haunts the children; a nineteen year old drug addict, and his younger brother, a bullied closet homosexual.There's the story of the dog; a teen who offers sexual favors to gain acceptance, the challenged classmate who would do anything for her love, and the redhead beauty, haunted by a secret, tragic past. These lives and others will change forever on this final evening before their hangout, The Toy Soldiers Roller Rink, closes its doors for the final time.

Cast

Najarra TownsendAngel
Chandler RylkoElliot Harris
Amelia HabermanSue Harris
Megan HensleyCricket
Kevin PinassiClyde Harris
Marco TazioliFreddie

