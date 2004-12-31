2004

The Toybox

  • Thriller
  • Horror

It all began so innocently for two children growing up in the deepest countryside, their imaginations set ablaze by a book on local myths and legends. Berenice convinces her younger brother Brian that she is the reincarnation of a witch with the powers to put everything right. As they grow up Brian becomes emotionally dependent on his sister, so that when she returns to the family home for Christmas with her new boyfriend he feels totally betrayed. At the same time a man strongly resembling the mythical Jake the Mid-Folker is closing in. An overwhelming sense of impending horror surrounds the house, but is the enemy outside - or is the enemy within?

Cast

Elliott JordanBrian Usher
Claudine SpiteriBerenice Usher
Suzanne BertishEleanora Usher
Christopher TerryRod Usher
Sara BisphamYoung Berenice
Alex VandepeerYoung Brian

