A film about time, memory, and nostalgia. A film about the beauty of archeology and excavation, conveyed through the post-mortem portrait of archeologist Yannis Sakellarakis. A journey in search of a man who is no longer present, through the traces he left in the places he visited and the people he met. A cinematic excavation that brings to light an image through fragments and traces, just like archeology does.