The Track

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

PECF

A bunch of macho males gather in the countryside for an afternoon of wild boar hunting. During the hunt two of the men a beautiful English tourist searching for a country cottage to rent during the holidays. They viciously rape her, but she manages to wound one of them and flee into the forest. Although none of the other members of the hunting party are responsible for what happened, they all have their own dark secrets and absolutely want to avoid getting linked to a scandal and collectively agree to track her down and silence her.

Cast

Mimsy FarmerHelen Wells
Jean-Luc BideauPhilippe Mansart
Michael LonsdaleDavid Sutter
Michel ConstantinLe capitaine Nimier
Jean-Pierre MarielleAlbert Danville
Philippe LéotardPaul Danville

