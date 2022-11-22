The Tracy Anderson Method Dance Cardio Workout

Not Available

This DVD is the cardio component of your workout and is designed to build up your stamina, keep your energy up, and help make your workout fun while you are learning these dances. This DVD is a great introduction to learning dance aerobics and mimicking my dance moves as you gain strength and build up your stamina. Cardio is just as an important component as your muscular structure work and my dance DVDs should be used in conjunction with either the Mat DVD or the Perfect Design Series depending on your ability. The goal of these Dance DVDs is to excel your ability enough so that you are able to reach the level of Metamorphosis, which is customized by body type and gives you the most personalized workout available.