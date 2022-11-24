The Tracy Anderson Method: Mat Workout

Not Available

This is the first Tracy Anderson Method DVD and is a great introduction to the Method and the muscular structure workouts that you will be completing while on the Method. I recommend that you begin with this DVD first and that you use this workout to wake up your muscles, invigorate your body, and build up your stamina as you gain strong fundamentals in the Method. I offer a lot of advice in the commentary throughout the workout and it is a really comprehensive overview of the Method and an excellent starting point for any level of ability.