The Tracy Anderson Method: Post-Pregnancy Workout

This video is for new moms who want to start their workouts after giving birth but do not want to push themselves too hard to get back into shape with traditional workout videos. While similar to other Tracy Anderson Method workouts, this post-pregnancy video focuses on regaining your abdominal strength and helping the skin on your stomach adhere to your muscles again. This is a restorative workout that I also recommend for older clients or people with injuries. This is a complete Tracy Anderson Method workout and is also great for beginners to the Method as they can also learn the basics and fundamentals. I recommend that you do this workout until you feel you have completely regained your strength and can begin your Metamorphosis workouts.