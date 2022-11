Not Available

The ghost of Yong Bo, king of the Realm of Red City, visits his son, Prince Zi Dan, with news that the prince's uncle Yong Shu -- the same man who married Zi Dan's mother and seized the newly vacant throne -- murdered Yong Bo. The revelation hurls the prince into a torrent of meditation, and he emerges with a plan to prove his uncle's guilt. If the story sounds familiar, that's because it's a Peking Opera adaptation of Shakespeare's "Hamlet."