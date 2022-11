Not Available

THE PLOT is set in medieval Finland: Young and innocent maid Elina is persuaded into forgetting her childhood sweetheart, Uolevi, and to marry Klaus Kurki, a local nobleman with money and influence. An ideal match according to her family (lesser nobility) and the greedy parish priest, but all is not as it seems: Kurki is a vicious man, tormented by the spirit of his last wife, Kaarina Fleming...