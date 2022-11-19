The Tragi-Comedy of Marriage

Not Available

Made in 1957, this zany movie is like a lighthearted recap of Un Chien Andalou. Adam is a vegetarian, and sits there sucking grapes or watching television, but Eve is a flesh-eater and, with amiable ferocity, is determined to overcome the stout defence of his sexual innocence which he wages with every gimmick and gadget he can lay his hands on, including such unusual weapons as egg-whisks, broomsticks, and wheelbarrows. What it says about modern marriage has been said, in Hollywood movies, by Jerry Lewis and others, in more circumspect terms, but the very intensity of derision is quite enough to vex our dear censor and elevate this movie to the spiritual heights of the underground.