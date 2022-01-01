The Tragically Hip - That Night in Toronto

Not Available

That Night in Toronto is a live concert DVD featuring Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, filmed and directed by filmmaking brothers Pierre and Francois Lamoureux. It was recorded November 26, 2004 at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada during The Hip's In Between Evolution tour. It differs from most concert DVDs in the fact that nothing was edited out of the set. It is not a composite of several different shows, and the chronology is exactly that of the actual concert, one that was not booked or in any way influenced by or for the filming of the DVD. Originally released November 1, 2005, as a part of the Hipeponymous box-set, it was released separately on November 8, 2005. The audio is exclusively available from the iTunes Music Store. The title of the DVD is taken from a line of the popular Hip song "Bobcaygeon", which was included in the concert's set, much to the pleasure of the crowd at the Air Canada Centre that evening.