The Trail to Hope Rose

Lou Diamond Phillips and marina Black star together with Lee majors and Ernest Borgnine in a western drama. Lou plays an ex convict who tries to make a living as a mine worker, closely watched by Marshal Luther Toll. The convict knows he is just one step away from going back to prison if he gets out of line - but when he stops a neighbor from severely beating his wife and teams up with an old rancher who stands alone against the mine owner's interests things get complicated for our hero.