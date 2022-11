Not Available

Join our All-American family as they journey down the The Trail to Oregon! The Trail to Oregon is an original musical produced by Starkid Productions and was performed in Chicago in the summer of 2014. It is also the most historically accurate musical portraying the Oregon Trail to date; featuring 12 educational songs, a set precisely replicating the trail's landscape, and appearances from famous historical figures, such as: Henry McDoon, Cletus Jones, and Cornwallis.