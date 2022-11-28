Not Available

The story is set in the Belgrade city center, in the tramway no 2. Once a defining border between the city’s "elite" and "the others", the tramway line no 2 now suffers the consequences of the post-war economic and social decline. The reality boards the line, literally: the war refugees, the social dropouts, the jobless, the alcoholics, the beggars, the retired, and the newcomers that could not fit into the new order, all seeking for a sanctuary. Their entire life is packed in their plastic bags. The passengers go round in circles. The tramway no 2 nickname has been “Hotel Dvojka” (“The Tramway Hotel”) for years now. Like a mirror, coming suddenly after so many years, they are the specters of the past. “We” get to know them, following their daily routine, discovering each of their personal stories step by step. Finally, we realize that their fate could easily become our own.