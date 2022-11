Not Available

Two psychics send a woman back in time to find out about her past-life experiences. She goes back as Helene, a woman from the Middle Ages who is to die at dawn under suspicion of being a witch. Then in an attempt to save Diana, and to keep all of time from being distorted, Quntis goes back in time to possibly convince Helene to let herself be killed. If she avoids her death, it will change history.